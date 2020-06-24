Deloris "Dee" Rae Currier, age 88, of Girard, Pa., died on May 9, 2020, at St. Vincent Health Center.
An obit was run in her memory back when she died, however, the family did not have any services for Dee at that time and it was Dee's wishes to have a service.
Dee is survived by two sons, Mark and Zane Currier, both of Girard, Pa. and a brother, James F. Crowl of Conneaut, Ohio. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Life Celebration Service will be celebrated in memory of Dee on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Albion Church of the Nazarene, 9580 US Rt. 6N, Albion, PA 16401, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Wayne Hennen officiating. Dee was laid to rest beside her husband, Edward in Hope Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Christian Appalachian Project, P.O. Box 55911, Lexington, KY 40555-5911. Arrangements were handled by the Jean Evans Thompson Funeral Home, East Springfield, Pa. www.jeanevansthompsonfh.com.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 24, 2020.