Deltwan "Don Piff" Keyes, age 29, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 3, 2020. He was born in Erie on April 29, 1991 to Henry Ray Keyes and Tonya Beason.
Deltwan was a fun-loving person and was fun to be around and enjoyed spending time with his family. He also liked to play football and was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
In addition to his parents, Deltwan is survived by his daughter Ammira Keyes and her mother Alisha Darcie and son D'mari Keyes and his mother Luvetria Stokes, of Erie, seven sisters, Renee Keyes, Stephany Rupp (Andrew), Tisha Beason, Gloreicia Keyes, Shantta Keyes, Holly Keyes and Lisa Keyes, all of Erie. He is further survived by a special goddaughter, Taylor Seyler, a special friend, Bill Wayne, who was like a father to him, his best friends, Taylor Seyler and Jamie Evans, who were like brothers to him, and Deleshia Wayne, who was like a sister to him, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Deltwan is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Queen Esther Morrow, paternal grandmother, Jaylie Keyes, and maternal great-grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Manson Beason.
Following all current CDC guidelines, family and friends may attend the visitation on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at House of Prayer Missionary Baptist Church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m., with Elder Daryl Craig, Sr. officiating. You may also attend the service virtually at https://www.facebook.com/Edward-J-Garr-Funeral-Home-Inc-100130284712299/
. Burial will follow at Erie Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, PA 16503. Condolences may be made to the family at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com
