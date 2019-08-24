Home

Services
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Abundant Life Ministries
806 Parade St
Erie, PA
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Abundant Life Ministries
806 Parade St
Erie, PA
Resources
1974 - 2019
Demond Poncho Beason Obituary
Mr. Demond "Poncho" Beason, age 45, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. He was born on July 29, 1974, the son of Clarence Atkinson and Delores Beason.

Demond was a graduate of Academy High School. He worked for Better Baked Foods, and in his free time, enjoyed music and sports. He practiced the Muslim faith.

Demond was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Sudie Beason and Manson Beason, his paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. C. Atkinson and five aunts.

In addition to his parents, Demond is survived by his brothers, Jimmy, Harrison, Dwaine, Dwight, LaVall, Darren, Christopher and Jearett, as well as six aunts, five uncles and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 10 - 12 noon at the Abundant Life Ministries, 806 Parade St., Erie, PA 16503, where services will begin at 12 noon. Pastor, Robert L. Gaines will officiate. The burial will follow in Erie Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.burtonfuneralhome.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 24, 2019
