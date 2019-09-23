|
Denis Lee Corbin, 84, of Leeper, formerly of Marienville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Denis was born in Union Township, Jefferson County on August 6, 1935 to the late Ernest Paul and Glenda Norinne Johns Corbin.
On March 12, 1960, he married the love of his life, Betty Lou Shipman, who preceded him in death on August 27, 2006.
After graduating high school, he went to work at National Fuel where he was employed until his retirement. He worked for National Fuel for 42 ½ years. He was a Mason with the Kane Lodge 566 F&A Masons. He was a member of the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Tionesta. Denis also enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and watching the Pittsburgh Pirate games.
Denis is survived by his children: Terri Kaye Cyphert and her husband, Rod, of Leeper; Paula Leigh Mahoney, of Erie; and Douglas Lee Corbin and his wife, Lorie, of Sheffield; his grandchildren: Courtney Obenrader, Christian Cyphert, Denis (DJ) Mahoney, Kyle and Hayley Corbin; a stepsister: Betty Oakes, of Brookville and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his step mother, Nellis Corbin.
Friends and family will be received Monday, September 23, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Tionesta. Funeral Services will follow the visitation at 5:00 p.m., with Reverend Jonathan Bell officiating. Interment will be at the Roseville Bethel Cemetery.
Memorial contributions made be made to the , 169 East Bissell Avenue, Oil City, PA 16301 or Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 9870 Route 36, Tionesta, PA 16353.
