Denise Eaton-McClay, age 68, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.
She was born in Albion, on May 6, 1951, a daughter of Vivian M. Robson Eaton and the late Walter G. Eaton, Sr.
Denise graduated from Northwestern High School in 1969. She had worked for Carlisle Engineered Plastics in Lake City for 15 years and Supportive Living Services in Erie for eight years.
She enjoyed cooking, fishing and hunting for turtles.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Ben Eaton in 1983 and Walter G. Eaton, Jr. in 1997.
Denise is survived by her mom, Vivian Eaton of Girard; her husband, Jeffrey McClay; and six children, Jennifer (Michael) Lewis of Virginai, Randy (Christina) Davidson of Florida, Aaron Davidson of Edinboro, Cassie (Donald) Weaver, II of Springfield, and Jeremy Davidson and Andrea Davidson, both of Erie. She is further survived by her siblings, Robert (Sue) Eaton, Doris White, Barbara (Tim) Case, Tracy (Fred) McDowell, Timothy Eaton and Debora (Larry) Danielka; as well as eight grandchildren, Keirstin, Kaitlinn, Kylie, Kelsie, Gavin, Veronica, Andreanna and Vivianna; two great-grandchildren, Elijah and Mason; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard, on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1p.m.
Burial will be at Girard Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of Burton Funeral Home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 9, 2020