Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Burger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise F. Myers Burger


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denise F. Myers Burger Obituary
Denise F. Myers Burger, age 52, of Erie, passed away on Monday February 10, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, following an extended illness. She was born in Erie, on November 6, 1967, a daughter of Dennis and Janet (Sornberger) Myers.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Roy and Mildred Sornberger; paternal grandparents, Sylvester and Dorothy Myers; and her dog, Cody.

Denise graduated from Strong Vincent High School in 1986 and worked in banking until her retirement. She was an active member and Vice President of the Auxiliary of Millcreek American Legion Post #773 and a member of the Moose Lodge #66.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Michelle (Jack) Roberts of Stilwell, Okla.; brother, Brian Myers of Erie; three nephews, Chris Myers and his longtime girlfriend, Shelby Metcalff, Andy Myers and Josh Mitchell; niece, Rachel Myers; uncle, Rick (Cheryl) Sornberger of Erie; two aunts, Sandy (Ray) Carlson of Erie and Rose (Don) Aljoe of South Carolina; and her dog, Bella.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., and are invited to a funeral service there on Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -