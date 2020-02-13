|
Denise F. Myers Burger, age 52, of Erie, passed away on Monday February 10, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, following an extended illness. She was born in Erie, on November 6, 1967, a daughter of Dennis and Janet (Sornberger) Myers.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Roy and Mildred Sornberger; paternal grandparents, Sylvester and Dorothy Myers; and her dog, Cody.
Denise graduated from Strong Vincent High School in 1986 and worked in banking until her retirement. She was an active member and Vice President of the Auxiliary of Millcreek American Legion Post #773 and a member of the Moose Lodge #66.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Michelle (Jack) Roberts of Stilwell, Okla.; brother, Brian Myers of Erie; three nephews, Chris Myers and his longtime girlfriend, Shelby Metcalff, Andy Myers and Josh Mitchell; niece, Rachel Myers; uncle, Rick (Cheryl) Sornberger of Erie; two aunts, Sandy (Ray) Carlson of Erie and Rose (Don) Aljoe of South Carolina; and her dog, Bella.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., and are invited to a funeral service there on Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 13, 2020