Denise Lousie (Root) Lafferty, 52, of North East, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at UPMC Hamot in Erie. She was born on August 31, 1967, in Tunkhannock, Pa., the daughter of Duane Root of Fawngrove, Pa. and the late Pearl (Baker) Root.
After graduating from Elk Lake High School, Denise served in the United States Navy as a Yeoman. She was employed at All In Your Home Home Care as a home health care provider for several years. She enjoyed reading Amish books and spending time with her cats.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Pearl Root.
Denise is survived by her father, Duane Root (Marilyn); her loving husband of 30 years, Ken Lafferty of North East, whom she married on December 18, 1989; daughter, Kimberly Lafferty of North East; sons, John Lafferty of North East and Timothy Lafferty of Erie; brothers, Randy Root of Auburn Center, Pa., Virgil Root (Becky) of Auburn Center, Pa., and Eric Root of Georgia; sister, Ann Foust (Mike) of Florida; grandchildren, Kyle Sauter and Kristal Lafferty; stepchildren, Jeff Lafferty of Charlotte, N.C. and Kelli Lafferty of Saint Lucie, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
Private funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, Pa. Private interment will be held at Grahamville Cemetery.
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 11, 2020.