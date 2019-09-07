Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - West Side
536 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 452-2456
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home
536 West 10th Street
Erie, PA
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home
536 West 10th Street
Erie, PA
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Denise M. Nicotra


1955 - 2019
Denise M. Nicotra Obituary
Denise M. Nicotra, age 63, of Erie, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019, following an extended battle with cancer. She was born in Erie, on September 30, 1955, daughter of the late John and Melvérta Nicotra.

Denise was a graduate of Mercyhurst University and worked in Customer Service at Steris Corp. She loved to travel and enjoyed her trips to Hawaii. She also enjoyed cooking.

Denise is survived by her husband, Kurt Kesselring; one daughter, Michele Bille (David); one son, Jason Rodgers (Kylie); three brothers, Terry Nicotra, John Nicotra (Elizabeth), and Robert Nicotra; seven grandchildren, Steven and Sarah Stafford, Ryan, Connor, and Anthony Bille, and Alex and Emillie Rodgers; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Janet Nicotra.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street, on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Graveside Service on Monday at 11 a.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Shawn Clerkin.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 7, 2019
