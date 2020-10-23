1/1
Denise Rodgers
1961 - 2020
Denise Rodgers, 59, went home to her Lord and Savior on October 20, 2020.

She was born in Tarentum, Pa., on March 23, 1961, and had attended Strong Vincent High School after moving to Erie, Pa.

She ran an in-home daycare first in Ashtabula, Ohio then in Decatur, Ill. for several years.

She loved her Lord and Savior, her kids and grandkids, her family, the beach, her cats and succulents, and frequent trips to Walmart and Tim Horton's with her sisters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Austin Sr. and Zelda Griffith; and her husband, Russell Rodgers.

She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie, Jennifer, and Rebekah Edwards; grandchildren, Jake, Luke, Kaila, and Ryder; siblings Austin J. Griffith Jr., Bonnie Markel, and Karen Chance; and several nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Service Inc., 602 W. 10th Street, Erie.

Send condolences to www.BurtonFuneralHomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
