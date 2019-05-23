Home

Van Matre Funeral Home - Cambridge Springs
335 Venango Ave
Cambridge Springs, PA 16403
(814) 398-2413
Calling hours
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Van Matre Funeral Home - Cambridge Springs
335 Venango Ave
Cambridge Springs, PA 16403
Calling hours
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Van Matre Funeral Home - Cambridge Springs
335 Venango Ave
Cambridge Springs, PA 16403
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
CMA Church
Cambridge Springs, PA
Dennis B. Dunton, 64, of Venango, passed away at UPMC Hamot, on May 20, 2019, after a period of declining health. Dennis was born in Meadville, Pa., on November 6, 1954, the son of the late Ernest Dunton and Ellen Davis Dunton.

He graduated with the class of 1972 from Cambridge Springs High School and married Cynthia Ann Hodak on August 9, 1975. In 1974, he began a 42-year career working at Lord Corporation in Cambridge Springs until 2016, when he retired. Dennis was an avid golfer with the Tuesday night golf league at Country Meadows golf course, bowled with the Tuesday night league at Lost Lanes, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. As a member of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Cambridge Springs, Dennis served as a deacon and particularly enjoyed singing with the men's quintet.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Duane Dunton in 1984.

Survivors include wife, Cindy Dunton of Venango; son, Jesse J. Dunton of Venango; son, Luke A. Dunton and wife, Wendy of Palmyra, Va.; daughter, Danielle D. Dunton of Erie; brother, Douglas Dunton and wife, Lynn of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; brother, Dwight Dunton and wife, Kay of Cambridge Springs; brother, Darwin Dunton and wife, Ruth of Cambridge Springs; sister-in-law, Bonnie Hodak Dunton of Cambridge Springs; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Van Matre Funeral Home in Cambridge Springs on Friday, May 24th, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to a funeral service to be held at the CMA Church in Cambridge Springs on Saturday, May 25th, at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Delroy Simpson officiating. Interment will be at Cambridge Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the and the Cambridge Springs CMA Church. Condolences may be made at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on May 23, 2019
