Dennis C. Bonnell
1953 - 2020
Dennis C. Bonnell, age 66, of Albion, was surrounded by his loved ones as he passed away on October 2, 2020. He was born in Meadville, Pa., on October 28, 1953, to Genevieve (Martin) and Doyle Bonnell.

Dennis graduated from Northwestern High School in 1971. Following high school, he joined the Navy. Dennis proudly served on the USS Nimitz and the USS Kitty Hawk. Dennis worked for many years at the Erie VA Medical Center until his retirement in 2018.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and brother Dale.

Survivors include siblings Marlene Mintzenberger, Gary (Barb) Kingen, Kay (Leon) Thompson, Rochelle Kerr, and Lee Freeman, children Dennis (Stefanie) Bonnell, Angela (Rob) Bonnell, Elizabeth (Erik) Bonnell, and Dylan Bonnell, grandchildren Christopher (Tara) Bonnell, Zachery Dudas, Elijah Dudas, Matthew Dudas, Patrick Bonnell, Anna Bonnell, Morgan Bonnell, Jackson Glembin, and Carter Glembin, and great-grandchildren Willow and Oliver Bonnell and Ariel Dudas.

Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. at Hope Cemetery, at 10217 Meadville Street, Cranesville, PA 16410, with an outdoor reception to follow at the Little Church on the Hill, at 10410 High Street, Albion, PA 16401.

The family would like to thank the staff Aseracare Hospice, VNA of Erie County, the infusion center at UPMC Hillman, and the palliative team at the VA Medical Center for their compassionate care during Dennis' illness.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be made to the Elk Creek Historical Society, 10410 High Street, Albion, PA 16401.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis Cremation & Funeral Services, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, PA 16503.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.daviscremationservices.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 8, 2020.
