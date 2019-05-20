|
Dennis David Dauer, 63 of Erie, Pa. passed away at his home on Monday, April 8, 2019.
Born October 12, 1955 in Latrobe, he was the son of the late Fred A. Dauer and Rose (Fitzpatrick) Dauer. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his special canine best friend, Lady.
Dennis was Lutheran by faith and a graduate of Derry Area Senior High School. He lived his early life in the Latrobe area, but had also lived in Colorado prior to moving to Erie, Pa. in the early 1980's.
He worked in both the mining and manufacturing industries. During a mining accident in Colorado that resulted in two fatalities, Dennis ignored his own injuries and instead attempted to help his two coworkers. For this selfless act, he was given a heroism award by Northern Coal Company. He had worked for Johnson Controls for 20 years and had been employed by Port Erie Plastics as a Technical Supervisor since 2004 until the time of his death.
While Dennis enjoyed living and working in Erie, he loved his free time spent at a family homestead near Coudersport, Pa. with family and friends. He had a great respect for nature and was an avid sportsman. While Dennis was a man of few words, he had a great sense of humor and was very caring and loyal to family and friends.
He is survived by his sister, Denise Housel, of Latrobe; nieces, Christina McMahan and Katharine Housel, of Berwyn, Pa.; and a number of cousins.
A graveside service, officiated by the Rev. Jeffrey L. Schock was held May 17, 2019 at St. Mary's Cemetery, Latrobe, and a memorial service will be held at a later date in Coudersport, Pa.
Arrangements were entrusted to both Burton Funeral Home in Erie, Pa., and John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. in Latrobe.
Contributions may be made to, in Dennis's memory to LEEK Hunting and Mountain Preserve, 740 Ridge Road, Lewisberry, PA 17339. To sign online Guest Book, send condolences, share a fond memory of Dennis, or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
