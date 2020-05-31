Dennis David Rieck, age 69, stepped across the threshold into eternity on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Christus Spohn Shoreline Memorial Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas. Dennis died from a head injury suffered in a fall at home. He was born on December 12, 1950, in Corry, Pa., to the late Wave and Helen Rieck.
He graduated from Corry Area Jr./Sr. High School in 1969. Prior to moving to Corpus Christi in recent years, Dennis lived numerous years of his life in Corry and Erie, Pa. and in the Albany, N.Y. area.
Dennis had been retired for a number of years but for a good part of his life, he was self-employed and was a gifted salesman. He especially enjoyed bowling with his teams in both Erie and Corpus Christi, and he was known for his infamous chocolate chip cookies and his overall love for cooking and baking. Those who knew Dennis also knew of his big heart toward others and that he was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Dennis had a verse of Scripture that he stated was his favorite: "Thou will show me the way of life; in Thy presence is fullness of joy," (Psalm 16:11, KJV).
Dennis is survived by one son, Nathan (Lanilyn) of Robstown, Texas; by two former wives, Diane of Nassau, N.Y. and Carol of Niota, Tenn.; by one sister, Wanda Sydow of St. Charles, Ill; and two brothers, Lee (Joan) of St. Charles, Ill. and Larry (Jill) of Palmyra, Pa. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.
Due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on our nation, a memorial service will be planned and scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Ramon Funeral Parlor in Robstown, Texas.
Published in Erie Times-News on May 31, 2020.