Called "Cookie" by Many Children
Dennis "Denny" Leon Hodges, Sr., age 89, of Summit Township, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was born in Erie, on August 16, 1931, son of the late Charles and Ethel Hodges.
Denny graduated from East High School, class of 1950. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1950, serving during the Korean War in the 511th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 11th Airborne Division. He married Shirley Alice O'Day on July 3, 1952.
Denny was a hard worker all his life. He started working at age 13, helping a janitor at the Erie Business College; he rode his bicycle during his teens to deliver telegrams for Western Union in Erie. After his discharge from the Army, he worked at GAF Co., American Meter, Kaiser Aluminum, and Smith Meter Co., working two jobs most of the time. During the time of shop lay-offs, he worked at potato and cabbage farms to feed his family. He was always busy repairing cars and rebuilding his home. He retired in 1991 after 27 years as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service.
Denny traveled most of the United States, the Caribbean, and several European countries, especially enjoying times spent in Germany with his late brother, Randall and wonderful sister-in-law, Renate. He also enjoyed the daily crossword puzzle, and was an avid history buff, sharing history facts with all the children in his life. He made Cursillo #103, and was a member of the Siebenbuerger Club and American Legion Millcreek Post 773. Denny was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather and friend. He was known by many children as "Cookie" because he would pretend to be the Cookie Monster and they would run to get him cookies. He would help anyone who needed help, most of the time sacrificing his own needs.
Besides his parents, Denny was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley O'Day Hodges; one daughter, Dee Lila Hodges; one son, Dennis Hodges Jr.; one grandson, Michael Ricci Jr.; four infant grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Phalon and Ava Yankoski; an infant sister; and six brothers, William, Charles, Donald, Ronald, Randall, and Clayton "Danny" Hodges.
Survivors include five daughters, Denise Nelson, Dixie Hodges, Diane Ricci (Mike), Deborah McCandless (Eric), and Delores Hodges; two sons, Dale Hodges Sr. (Barb) and Douglas Hodges (Pam); three sisters, Beryl Nelson, Charlene DeDionisio, and Beverly Beckage (Tom); the oldest great-grandchild whom Denny raised, Stephanie Waterson; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 2 to 7 p.m. A private family service will be held on Saturday due to Covid-19 restrictions. To attend Denny's funeral virtually, please logon to www.dusckasfuneralhome.com
at 1 p.m. and click on the link in his obituary. Interment will follow at Valley Cemetery with Military Honors rendered by the American Legion Millcreek Post 773.
