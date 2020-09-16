Dennis E. Hrinda, 70, of Lake City, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at his home following a brief illness.
He was born March 11, 1950 in Erie, a son of the late Joseph E. and Jean M. (Caughlin) Hrinda.
Dennis graduated from Girard's Rice Avenue Union High School in 1968. He was employed for many years at Lake City Industries as a Machine Operator until his retirement.
He was an avid sports fan and loved watching the Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football team.
His family includes two daughters, Jolene M. Taylor (Christopher) of Phoenix, Ariz. and Lindsay S. Adams (Andrew) of Erie; a brother, Robert J. Hrinda (Donna) of New Orleans, La.; his granddaughter, Mya M. Adams and two nephews, Jason Hrinda (Angie) and Aaron Hrinda.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard.
Burial will follow at Girard Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Because You Care, Inc., 6041 West Rd., McKean, PA 16426
.
.