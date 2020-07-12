Seneca, S.C.
Dennis Edward Pifer, 77, of 132 Preston Ridge Drive, Seneca, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his home.
A native of Erie, Pa., Mr. Pifer was the son of the late David E. and Evelyn Garvey Pifer.
He received his bachelor's degree from Penn State University and retired as a Financial Investor. Mr. Pifer was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a member of the Masonic Lodge of Erie, Pa. He was a member of Foothills Church of Seneca, SC and formerly of Mill Village United Methodist Church of Erie, Pa.
Mr. Pifer is survived by his son: Jeffrey R. Pifer (Sheila) of Erie, Pa.; daughter: Colleen M. Pifer of Seneca, S.C.; brothers: David D. Pifer (Peggy) of Melbourne, Fla. and Jay Pifer (Faye) of Canton, Ga.; former wife: Kathy Pifer (Brandon, Judy, Hayden, Brody and Ashlyn); five grandchildren: Jeffrey R. Pifer, Jr., Trevor J. Pifer, Nela S. Short, Sarea A. Mitchell and Machiavelli O. Mitchell; and many nieces, nephews and cousins; and also, Dennis's beloved dogs: Cleo, and Dale.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Pifer was preceded in death by his beloved dogs: Buck, Odie and Caesar.
All services are private.
Memorials may be made to Mill Village United Methodist Church Fund, 14525 S. Main Street, Mill Village, PA 16427, or to the Oconee Humane Society, P.O. Box 966, West Union, SC 29696.
