Dennis G. Kuftic, 71, of Edinboro, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born in Pittsburgh, on April 3, 1948, the son of the late Andrew and Ada Viola Kuftic.
Dennis grew up in Braddock, Pennsylvania. He graduated from St. Thomas High School in 1966. Dennis enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a Medic with the U.S. Marine Corps from February 13, 1969 to February 1, 1970 in the Vietnam War. His heroics achieved him the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. He later attended Edinboro University, where he obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science. He went on to attend law school at Ohio Northern University. He practiced civil litigation for over 30 years and was highly regarded in his field.
Dennis was a member of the Edinboro/McKean V.F.W. Post 740, the Erie County Bar Association and the Pennsylvania Bar Association.
He was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Edinboro.
To his family and friends, Dennis was the ultimate host. He took great pride in providing for others and ensuring that everyone was having the best time. He was an avid lover of history, singing, dancing, and movies.
Survivors include two sons, A.J. (Abby) Kuftic, of Pittsburgh and Casey Kuftic of Edinboro; a daughter, Cara (Korey) Kozyk, of Cleveland; two sisters, Vicki (Eric) Horne and Andrea (Jim) Getsy, both of Pittsburgh; two brothers, Norman (Jennifer) Kuftic and Vernon Kuftic, both of Daytona Beach, Fla.; and two grandchildren, Andrew and Hanna.
Friends may call at the Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 210 Erie Street, Edinboro, on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 128 Sunset Drive, Edinboro, from 10 a.m. until the time of a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.
Burial will be in Edinboro Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to , www.ihelpveterans.org. To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 6, 2019