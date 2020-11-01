1/1
Dennis J. Little
Dennis J. Little, age 77, of Erie, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, after an extended illness, at Allegheny General in Pittsburgh. He was born in Erie, on February 1, 1943, son of the late Edward and Madeline Little.

He was a lifelong Erie resident, graduating from McDowell High School in 1961. His professional life was spent in the construction trade, founding DenMar Interior Systems, which he ran successfully until retirement.

Dennis' hobbies included collecting vintage toys and trains, power boating, and he liked anything with wheels and an engine. He had a natural sense of humor enjoyed by all. He was a member for many years of Erie Yacht Club and Kahkwa Club.

In addition his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Little.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Ann DiPlacido Little; two daughters: Gina Little and Lynette (Scott) Filson, both of Cleveland; and two grandchildren: Liam Dennis and Evan Lewis Filson.

There are no public viewing hours. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be made to "Upper Room" of Erie, which offers shelter and support for the homeless, at 1024 Peach St., Erie, PA 16501, https://www.upperroomerie.org/. Send condolences at www.BurtonFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 1, 2020.
