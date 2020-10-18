Dennis James Brown, age 60, passed away peacefully, at home, on October 3rd, 2020. He was born in Oil City, Pa., on January 25th, 1960, the son of James A. and Vivian (Chaltley) Brown.
Dennis proudly served his county for over eighteen years as a member of the United States Air Force and fought for his country in Desert Storm. On February 4th, 2013, he married Mary L. Joyce. He was employed for many years at the Coke plant in Tonawanda and Erie locations. He enjoyed spending time with his family, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and being a member of Combat Vets Motorcycle Association.
He is survived by his loving family: his wife: Mary (Joyce) Brown; his children: James (Kay) Brown, John Brown and Sabrina D.S. Brown; his stepchildren: Hope Gomez and Brent McCoy; his nine grandchildren; and four step-grandchildren; and his sister: Margaret (Joe) Wolf.
He was preceded in death by his parents: James A. and Vivian (Chaltley) Brown.
Please share condolences at www.czupfuneral.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.