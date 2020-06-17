Dennis Keith Fleming III
1987 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis Keith Fleming III, age 32, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly following an accident on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was born in Erie on November 28, 1987, son of the late Dennis Keith Fleming II and Debra Diane Learn.

Denny was a member of Local 603. He loved the outdoors, including camping, fishing and kayaking. He enjoyed the company of friends and family and watching the sunset. Denny encouraged people to be better and was always positive towards others.

Denny is survived by two sisters, Destiny and Ariel Fleming; two brothers, Dylan Simmer (Sasha Taraski) and Colton Fleming; stepmother, Marlise Gilson; three nephews, Joshua, Grayson, and Hudson; two nieces, Amillya and Azaleya; his loving girlfriend, Tiffany Welsh; grandmothers, Shirley Learn and Linda Fleming; aunts and uncles, John and Melinda Fleming, Frank Learn, and Mike and Diana Learn; and many cousins.

In addition to his parents, Denny was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Dick Learn and Dennis Fleming.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Road (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Twp.) on Friday from 2 to 8 p.m., with the Covid-19 gathering limits to be enforced with face masks required.

A private service and burial will take place at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Calling hours
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5151 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 315-0911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved