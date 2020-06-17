Dennis Keith Fleming III, age 32, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly following an accident on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was born in Erie on November 28, 1987, son of the late Dennis Keith Fleming II and Debra Diane Learn.
Denny was a member of Local 603. He loved the outdoors, including camping, fishing and kayaking. He enjoyed the company of friends and family and watching the sunset. Denny encouraged people to be better and was always positive towards others.
Denny is survived by two sisters, Destiny and Ariel Fleming; two brothers, Dylan Simmer (Sasha Taraski) and Colton Fleming; stepmother, Marlise Gilson; three nephews, Joshua, Grayson, and Hudson; two nieces, Amillya and Azaleya; his loving girlfriend, Tiffany Welsh; grandmothers, Shirley Learn and Linda Fleming; aunts and uncles, John and Melinda Fleming, Frank Learn, and Mike and Diana Learn; and many cousins.
In addition to his parents, Denny was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Dick Learn and Dennis Fleming.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Road (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Twp.) on Friday from 2 to 8 p.m., with the Covid-19 gathering limits to be enforced with face masks required.
A private service and burial will take place at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 17, 2020.