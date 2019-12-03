Home

Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - Girard
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-3603
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dennis L. Dieter


1939 - 2019
Dennis L. Dieter Obituary
Dennis L. Dieter age 80, of Girard, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.

He was born in Erie, on October 4, 1939, a son of the late Joseph and Mildred Huey Dieter.

He was a graduate of Harbor Creek High School and served his Country in the United States Army.

Dennis had worked for Zurn Industry as a welder for many years until his retirement.

He was a loving husband and father and love to collect Sponge Bob items. He enjoyed building dollhouses.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene Wolfram Dieter; and two brother; and two sisters.

Dennis is survived by his five children: Rebecca Saxton and her husband Allen of McKean, Joseph Dieter of Albion, Tracy Bisbee and her husband John of Fairview, Dennis L. Dieter II of Girard, and Amanda Dieter of Fairview; a sister, Lynn Sabol and her husband James of Erie; ten grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St., Girard, on Tuesday, December 3rd from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Private burial will be in Sterrettania Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to a .

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 3, 2019
