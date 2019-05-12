|
Dennis Leroy Bradick of Woodcock Borough, passed away after a short illness on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at his residence with his family at his side.
He was born in Meadville on October 19, 1948, the son of the late Charles and Martha Blystone Bradick.
Dennis graduated from Cambridge Springs High School in 1966. After school, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served for four years. He then worked at General Electric for 34 years, retiring in 2008. Dennis had many lasting friendships from his co-workers at GE and he enjoyed going to breakfast with them.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Richard Bradick, his sister Roberta Karns, and a nephew David Karns. He leaves behind his wife Judy Walters Bradick, his daughter Kimberly Woodside and her husband Jonathan of Mentor, Ohio, and his son Jason Bradick. He is further survived by a granddaughter Alexis Woodside, and a niece and nephew.
Family and friends may call at Van Matre Funeral Home in Cambridge Springs on Monday evening from 6:00 p.m. until the funeral service following at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be in Venango Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ANNA Shelter of Erie, PA. Condolences may be sent to www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
