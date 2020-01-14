|
Dennis Norman Vickery, age 84, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital.
He was born in Oil City, Pa., on May 28, 1935.
Dennis was a 1953 graduate of Oil City High School. He continued studies though the American Institute of Banking.
He worked for 44 years, most of which were at Union Bank, which later became Mellon Bank, holding the positions of Assistant Branch Manager, Branch Manager, and Treasurer. Prior to that, he was Office Manager at Associates Discount Corporation.
Dennis loved music and played several instruments. He enjoyed being the Bandleader of "The Dennis Vickery Orchestra" in the early 1950s, performing in Oil City and Erie. He loved dogs, including his beloved Buddy.
Dennis was a member of Perry Lodge No 392 F.&A.M. and 32nd Degree member of Valley of Erie, Scottish Rite. He was a former member of the Sertoma Club and Zukor Club.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Vivian Vickery Courson and grandparents, Edith D. Cochran Vickery and John N. Vickery.
He is survived by his daughters, Cheryl P. Norris and husband Pete of Fairview and Deann F. Spears and husband Tom of Weatherford, Texas, a sister, Deborah L. Courson of Erie, dear friend, Carol Kuna of Erie, grandsons, Michael Simitoski and wife Katie of Fredericksburg, Va., Kyle Simitoski and wife Andrea of Durham, N.C., Robert Tirak, Jr. and wife Rachel of Waterford and Samuel Sackett of Girard, great-granddaughter, Adelaide Tirak of Waterford and great-grandsons, Eric Simitoski and Andrew Simitoski of Fredericksburg, Va. and Bobby Tirak, of Waterford. He is further survived by several nieces and nephews, including Megan Peck and husband Brian of Fairview, and former wife, Patricia Vickery of Erie.
Friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, Erie, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the time of service and committal service there at 2 p.m.
Special thanks goes to Elmwood Gardens, Manchester Commons Personal Care and the staff of St. Vincent Hospital.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society, P.O. Box 3930, Erie, PA 16508.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 14, 2020