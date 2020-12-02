1/1
Dennis P. White
Dennis P. White, age 80, of Erie, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at UPMC Hamot.

He was born on October 3, 1940 in Erie, Pa., the son of the late Louis Albert and Kathryn Leona (White) White.

Dennis served in the United States Army National Guard and was formerly employed by Hammermill Paper Company for 25 years. Dennis was also the owner and operator of American HomePro Inspection Services for 26 years and was a driver for La Grand Limousine after retirement. Dennis was also a longtime member of the St. Gregory Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife Jeanne White, daughter Patricia Jean Kirschner, son Ronald White, and brothers, Ronald White and Norman White.

Dennis is survived by his loving and devoted companion and caregiver, Patricia Sullivan, daughter, Debra Ann White of North East, brother, Brian G. White of North East, and his sister Kathleen White of North East. He is further survived by his grandchildren, Jason White, Jennifer White, Michael White, Matthew White, Hanna Mae Kirschner, Niklaus Kirschner, Max John Kirschner, Karl Kirschner, and Lexi Kirschner, three great-grandchildren, the children of Patricia Sullivan, Jennifer Lee and Michael Sullivan, and her grandchildren, David, Josh, and Brian Lee; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Private funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 S Lake St., North East. Private interment will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 2, 2020.
