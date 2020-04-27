Home

Dennis Paul Lutz Obituary
Denny was a very kind and compassionate man, who generously shared his skills with family, friends, neighbors and community. Denny had a gift for engaging people. He was ever the teacher and counselor, sharing stories with anyone who would share in return. He overcame a number of challenges in his life, drawing from deep spiritual strength to find grace and courage.

Above all, he loved and supported his family. He was an untiring supporter of his wife Jan's art career. He restored the former Cambridge Springs National Bank, earning a historic preservation award, and gave it new life as Kelly Run Gallery and Framing, which showcased Jan's work and promoted other area artists. He was very involved in his children's lives and was very proud of the fine adults they have become.

He was predeceased by his brother, Russell H. Lutz; nephew, Travis A. Barco; and brother-in-law, William J. Morris.

He is survived by his wife, Jan of Cambridge Springs; his daughter, Zada Komara, Ph.D., of Lexington, Ky.; his son and daughter-in-law Zachary and Miriam Lutz of Cambridge Springs; his sister Dolly (Delma) Morris of Saegertown, and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Joyce Kuntz;and brother-in-law Karl (Laura) Kuntz of St. Marys, Pa., sisters-in-law Kathi (Greg) Pierce and Connie (Woody) Turner of South Carolina, Jack (Debby) Kuntz of Utah, and several nieces and nephews on his wife's side.

A Celebration of Life party will be held at a later date to be announced.

Donations in his memory can be made to the Cambridge Springs Public Library, the Cambridge Springs Historical Society, or the Cambridge Springs Covenant Lodge # 473. Arrangements by Van Matre Funeral Home in Cambridge Springs. To send condolences please visit www.vanmatres.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 27, 2020
