Dennis R. Geraci, age 73, of North East, died at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, on January 1, 2020. He was born on April 24, 1946, the son of the late Donald J. "Rico" and Beryl (Barker) Geraci.
Dennis graduated from St. Gregory's High School in 1965, served in the United States Army as a mechanic during Vietnam, and was employed by General Telephone as a lineman for 30 years until his retirement in 1998. He was a member of the St. Gregory's Church Knights of Columbus in North East, the American Legion Post 105, and the North East Borough and Township Zoning Boards.
Dennis was preceded in death by his brother, Derek Geraci.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Gladys (Christensen) Geraci of North East; daughter, Tina Gordon (Troy) of Fishers, Indiana; son, Jack Geraci (Shannon) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; sisters, Valerie Newara of North East and Audrey Rodgers (Will) of Prescott, Arizona; grandchildren, Julia and Lydia Gordon, and Abriana Geraci; and brother-in-law, James R. Christensen of North East.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Saturday, March 28th at 12 p.m. until the time of a funeral service, with full military honors, at 2 p.m. Officiating the service will be Father Thomas Brooks. Interment will be held at St. Gregory's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 8, 2020