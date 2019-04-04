|
|
Louisburg, N.C.
Dennis "Denny" R. White, 50, of Louisburg, N.C., and formerly of Erie, Pa., passed away from lung cancer, on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Maria Parham Health.
Denny was born in Erie, Pa., to Linda Joanne Carter Tatara and Dennis Robert White, on February 4, 1969.
Denny was a talented and skilled Commercial Artist who was first trained in his youth by his grandfather, the late Vance Carter in Erie, Pa. His artwork extended to Louisburg, N.C., where for the last twenty years, he completed numerous, awe-inspiring works to the marvel of his customers, friends and family. Denny will be missed by his family more than words can ever say.
Denny is survived by his mother, Linda Tatara and her husband, Martin, of Stem, N.C.; his brothers, Timothy White of Franklinton, N.C. and Justin Lowers (wife Caroline) of Greensboro, N.C.; his sister, Rachel Furlong of Raleigh, N.C.; grandparents, Margaret and the late Vance Carter and Mary Alice and the late Robert White of Erie; his father. Dennis Robert White of Petersburg, Fla.; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews.
Much gratitude goes to Rick Lowers of Erie, Pa. for his support during Denny's heartbreaking passing. Many thanks also goes to friend Stephen Rowe for his devoted kindness and help through Denny's illness.
A memorial service, conducted by the Rev. Frank Sossamon, will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church Creedmoor, 119 South Main Street St., Creedmoor, NC 27522.
Arrangements are by Sossamon Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.sossamonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 4, 2019