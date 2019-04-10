|
|
Dennis W. Kimmy, 79, of Erie, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Erie, on January 13, 1940, a son of the late Veo E. and Alice Boam Kimmy.
Dennis graduated from Wattsburg High School in 1958 and operated a dairy farm in Greene Township for 40 years. He worked as a school bus driver for 18 years for the Wattsburg Area School District. He was a member of Kuhl Hose Co., where he served as chief, assistant fire chief and was a first aid responder. He loved hunting.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his four brothers, Lawrence, Phillip, Gary, and Thomas Kimmy; his sister, Audrey Pregler; his great-Godson, Dustin Allen Harman; and his best friend, Allen Harman.
He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Kopta and her husband Fran of Sherman, N.Y.; a Godson, Christopher Harman (Dawn Barnett), of Erie; his granddaughter, Shelby Kopta; and his grandson, Darren Kopta.
Dennis would like to thank Julie Maleski, of French Creek, N.Y. for looking after his daughter for many years.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will be in Lowville Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 10, 2019