Derek E. Johnson, 54, of Waterford, died peacefully at his residence on June 5, 2019. Born March 18, 1965, in Erie, he was the son of Mary Ellen (Angerett) Johnson and the late Robert Johnson.
He was a 1983 graduate of Fort LeBoeuf High School, Edinboro University, and Indiana University for Safety Education. He drove school bus for Fort LeBoeuf School District for ten years plus the First Student Bus Company for 15 years, which he enjoyed. Derek liked NASCAR races and where he raced dirt track. He built the cars his brother drove. He loved rebuilding antique cars with his dad and grandpa Johnson. Derek enjoyed cruising, casinos, and bus trips. He collected Rusty Wallace cars and memorabilia. Derek went on a cruise with Rusty Wallace. He loved his dog, Sierra, who went with him everywhere, as well as in his red Camaro.
In addition to his mother, survivors include a brother, Brian Johnson and wife, Sabrina, of Hermitage; a niece, Berniece; aunt and uncle, Robert and Leah Morton; many more aunts, uncles, cousins and relatives; and a very dear friend, Melanie Harmich.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by grandparents, Paul and Mildred Angerett and Howard and Ruby Johnson; and uncle, John Angerett.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 at Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Homer, Union City. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at with Rev. Tom Hunsberger officiating.
Interment will be in New Lebonon Cemetery, Sandy Lake.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mary Ellen Johnson.
