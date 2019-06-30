|
Derek J. Geraci, age 61, of North East, died on Friday, June 28, 2019. He was born on March 6, 1958, to the late Donald J. "Rico" and Beryl (Barker) Geraci.
Derek was currently employed by Ridg-U-Rak in North East for the past 37 years. He was a member of the Brotherhood of St. Joseph and formerly played on several men's softball leagues. Derek enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with his grandchildren, and was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Lions fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandfather, Porky.
Derek is survived by his sons, Daniel Geraci (Jennifer) of North East and Adam Geraci (Marti) of North East; a brother, Dennis Geraci (Gladys) of North East; sisters, Valerie Newara of Montana and Audrey Rodgers (Will) of Arizona; grandchildren, Gage, Jaedyn, and Micah; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., and are invited to attend a funeral service on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Officiating the service is Deacon Richard Winschel. Interment will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
