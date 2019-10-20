Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pitts Funeral Home of Erie - Erie
2926 Pine Ave
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 454-3112
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Born Apostolic Faith Church of God
1221 East 19th Street
View Map
Service
Following Services
First Born Apostolic Faith Church of God
1221 East 19th Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Desiree Wade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Desiree Catherine Meadows Wade


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Desiree Catherine Meadows Wade, 57, of Frederick, Md., passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. She was born on April 17, 1962, in Queens, N.Y., to Dan C. Meadows Sr. and Shirley Clarett Pace.

Desiree was a member of First Born Apostolic Faith Church of God.

She worked with Verizon for fourteen years, and most recently worked at Erie County Court House for nine years. Desiree enjoyed traveling, reading, shopping, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter, Shayla (Army LTC Glen) Haskins of Frederick, Md.; two sons, Sheridan (Stacia) Williams of Erie, Pa. and Dontrell Wade of Baltimore, Md.; three sisters, Suzette Meadows Moore, and Tammie Pace-Edwards, both of Erie, Pa., and Chenisse (David) Pace-Johns of Austin, Texas; three brothers, Corry (Brittany) Pace of Erie, Pa., Sean Meadows of Fort Worth, Texas, and Dan Meadows Jr. of Pittsburgh, Pa.; five grandchildren, Savion Wade, Sinnai and Layla Haskins, and Jalen and Stacy Williams; two caretakers/nieces, Miranda Moore of Erie, Pa., and Rian (Pete) Cadenhead of Bel Air, Md.; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Friends may visit with the family at First Born Apostolic Faith Church of God, 1221 East 19th Street, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., where the home going celebration will immediately follow, with Bishop Clint Roberts eulogizing. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Desiree's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now