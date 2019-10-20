|
|
Desiree Catherine Meadows Wade, 57, of Frederick, Md., passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. She was born on April 17, 1962, in Queens, N.Y., to Dan C. Meadows Sr. and Shirley Clarett Pace.
Desiree was a member of First Born Apostolic Faith Church of God.
She worked with Verizon for fourteen years, and most recently worked at Erie County Court House for nine years. Desiree enjoyed traveling, reading, shopping, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter, Shayla (Army LTC Glen) Haskins of Frederick, Md.; two sons, Sheridan (Stacia) Williams of Erie, Pa. and Dontrell Wade of Baltimore, Md.; three sisters, Suzette Meadows Moore, and Tammie Pace-Edwards, both of Erie, Pa., and Chenisse (David) Pace-Johns of Austin, Texas; three brothers, Corry (Brittany) Pace of Erie, Pa., Sean Meadows of Fort Worth, Texas, and Dan Meadows Jr. of Pittsburgh, Pa.; five grandchildren, Savion Wade, Sinnai and Layla Haskins, and Jalen and Stacy Williams; two caretakers/nieces, Miranda Moore of Erie, Pa., and Rian (Pete) Cadenhead of Bel Air, Md.; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Friends may visit with the family at First Born Apostolic Faith Church of God, 1221 East 19th Street, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., where the home going celebration will immediately follow, with Bishop Clint Roberts eulogizing. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 20, 2019