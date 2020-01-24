|
Devin Harley Way, 26 years old, was taken from us too soon on January 19, 2020, when God made the snap decision that he needed a strong, compassionate, gentle, and hilarious angel to join his crew.
He was born on December 13, 1993, in Erie, Pa., and his quest to make all of our lives more colorful and interesting had begun.
Devin attended McDowell High School and went on to graduate from Fortis Institute with a welding degree in 2016.
Devin worked various jobs throughout his life, but most recently was employed as a foreman at Erie Coke until their closing, where he excelled in his position and was liked by his coworkers. He was a certified welder, but chose to save those talents for his garage where you could most times find him working on a project, such as "frankensteining" a motorcycle motor and frame into a go-kart, and other junkyard mad scientist creations.
Family was everything to Devin; nothing mattered more to him than those he loved and he was fiercely loyal and protective with anyone inside his circle… although being in his circle meant being subject to endless pranks and ruthless (but hilarious) roasting. Devin also was very loving of his pets including his six month old puppy Charlie.
Devin is survived by his parents Edward K. Way and Staci Hoyt-Chatfield, paternal grandparents Edward R. Way (Barbara) and Sandra Harrington, maternal grandparent Linda Hoyt, longtime girlfriend Heather Eberlin, siblings Kyryeah Way, Shalia Way (Eddie Bayeh), Jayden Chatfield and Rielly Chatfield, aunts and uncles Sean Way, Sr. (Tammy), Kellie Tokar (Jeff), Charles Zabrowski, and Christina Bennett, one nephew Jackson Way, and cousins Sean Way, Jr. (Kayla), Joshua Way, Nathan Tokar, Amelia Tokar and Zach Lafaro.
He was receded in death by step-grandfather Mark Harrington and his beloved good dog Bruno.
"It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men that died rather that we should thank God that such men had lived."
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Sunday, January 26th, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th Street, Erie PA 16511, or to the Erie Animal Network, 1158 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16508
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 24, 2020