Devlin Craig Rizzo, age 18, of North East, died on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.
He was born on April 4, 2001, in Erie, Pa., the son of Tammy Craig and Shawn Rizzo of North East.
He graduated North East High School, where he ran track, sang in the chorus, and performed in several theatrical musicals.
Devlin was a gifted individual who had a heart of gold. He will be best remembered for his smile, humor, and quirky personality; he was a friend to everyone who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Thomas Rizzo.
Devlin is survived by his parents; a brother, Brett Ballew of North East; sisters, Michelle Michali of North East and CheiyAnne Maldonaldo of Tennessee; maternal grandparents, Carl and Becky Craig of Ripley; paternal grandmother, Joan Rizzo of North East; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and are invited to attend a prayer service on Monday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Gregory Church. Interment will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery. Memorials may be to the family, in care of the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 8, 2019