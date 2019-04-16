|
|
Devon Lee McDonald, 20, of Corry, died April 13, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. Born September 28, 1998, in Erie, he was the son of Dale and Patricia (Ellsworth) McDonald.
He enjoyed music and spending time with his friends Jordan and Justin.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his biological parents, Christopher and Veronnica McDonald of Spartansburg; brothers, his twin, Dylan McDonald of Corry, Dale McDonald and companion, Debbie Quandt, of North East, Brian McDonald of Corry, Dale Stephen McDonald of Spartansburg and Christopher Miller of Corry; sisters, Chelsey Davis of Corry and Tammie Lillie of Corry; paternal grandparents, Rece and Leona McDonald and Margaret Ester and Scott Nothum; grandfather, Stephen Ester; a special family, Chris and Jeff Douglas and their children.
Devon was preceded in death by a brother, Dustin McDonald.
Family and friends will be received Wednesday from 5 p.m. until the hour of service at 7 p.m., with Rev. Dennis Tharp officiating, at the Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home, Union City.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home.
