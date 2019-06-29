|
Dewey Anderson, Sr., 76, of Erie, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Abington Crest. He was born in Erie on August 28, 1942 a son of the late Rev. Clay and Leona Chrispen Anderson.
Dewey was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War while serving in the United States Army. He worked for GE for 31 years before retirement and went on to work at Camp Halo and at the Erie Zoo as the train conductor for over 10 years. He was a former longtime member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church and a current member of St. Titus Catholic Church. He belonged to Parents Without Partners and the Holiday Camplands. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, woodworking, and camping.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 33 years, Jean Brunner Reed Crispell Anderson; four daughters, Constance Ann Reed, Donna Jean Reed, Patricia Ann Reed, and Paige Fletcher; two sons, David E. Reed and Dewey Anderson, Jr.; and one brother, Clay Anderson, Jr.
Survivors include three daughters, Barbara Anderson of Corry, Laurine Knapp and her husband, Todd, of Corry, and Wendy Anderson of Union City; one son, Raymond Reed and his wife, Sherri, of Erie; three sisters, Debbie Farrell and her husband, Rev. David, of Mansfield, Ohio, Denna Eblin of Pomeroy, Ohio, and Darlene Douglas and her husband, Mark Sr., of Union City; one brother, James Anderson, Sr. and his wife, Linda, of Centerville, Pa.; one sister in law, Patricia Anderson of Waterford; 15 grandchildren including Annemarie Sallot whom Dewey and Jean helped raise; many great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his friend, Helen Gray.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to a prayer service there on Monday morning at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Erie County Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Erie Zoo, 423 W. 38th St., Erie, 16508 or Camp Halo, 160 W. Smith St. Corry, Pa. 16407.
