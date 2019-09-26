Home

Dewey E. Papa Dew Callicott Jr.


1948 - 2019
Dewey E. Papa Dew Callicott Jr. Obituary
Dewey E. "Papa Dew" Callicott, Jr., 71, of Girard, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at St. Vincent Health Center.

He was born on January 30, 1948, in Tulsa, Okla., a son of the late Dewey E. Callicott, Sr. and Dorothy (Hembree) Pierce.

Dewey worked at various locations throughout the United States. Most recently, he had been employed at Chemetron True-Temper in Lake City as a Foreman. He left there in 1996 due to a disability.

Prior to becoming disabled, he enjoyed hunting and working in his vegetable garden at home. Dewey was well known as a great storyteller and loved old movies.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Callicott.

His family includes his wife, Judy A. (Shollenberger) Callicott, whom he married on June 25, 1994, in Girard; two daughters, Jennifer Paul (Bryce) and Courtney Tomko; four sons, Dewey E. Callicott III, Jonathon Callicott, Michael T. Callicott, and Brian P. Callicott (Megan); stepsons, John R. Blarr (Cheri), Jacob H. Blarr II (Diane); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

No calling hours or services will be observed.

Memorials may be made to West County Paramedic Association, 6852 Meadville Rd., Girard, PA 16417.

To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 26, 2019
