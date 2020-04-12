|
|
Dian Lindsey (Lake) Manetti of North East passed away Thursday April 9, 2020.
She was born March 10, 1943 in Parsons, W.V., to the late Ernest L. and Betty S. Lake.
She is survived by her sister Rebecca Susan Lake of North East.
Due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a future date to be announced by William Elkin Funeral Home, 65 S Lake Street North East.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2020