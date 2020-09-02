Dian Lindsey (Lake) Manetti, beloved daughter of the late Ernest and Betty Lake, was born on March 10, 1943 in Parsons, W. Va.
Dian peacefully joined her parents on April 9, 2020 and is now singing with the choir of angels.
The Lake family moved to North East, Pa. when Dian and her loving sister, Susie, were in grade school. Dian graduated from North East High School in 1961, awing the school with her fabulous vocal abilities and piano proficiency. A mezzo-soprano with lyric range, she went on to Cotty College where she honed her talents, and then graduated from Oberlin Conservatory of Music in 1966. In pursuit of her dreams, Dian moved to New York City where she met and married the late Fulvio Manetti. The newlyweds moved to Las Vegas, Nev. where Dian shared her musical talents for many years before returning home to North East to be with her family.
Dian was an active member of Park United Methodist Church, the North East Choral Club, PUMC Chancel Choir, Handbell Choir, the Philanthropic Educational Organization, participated in the productions put on by the North East Players, and enjoyed playing Bunko with her friends. As well as being the piano accompanist for various organizations in the North East community, Dian also shared her talent and expertise by teaching voice and piano in her home for many local talented children.
Dian loved her God, her family, music and her friends. She was a vibrant, talented, beloved lady who is missed by many.
She is especially missed by her sister, Susie, who would be honored if you would join her in celebrating Dian's life on Saturday, September 5th at 11:00 a.m. at Park United Methodist Church. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 S Lake St., North East. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.