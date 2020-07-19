Diana L. Throop, age 57, of Stanardsville, Va. joined the Lord on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was born on February 28, 1963 to the late Alan and Mary Jane Coffman Throop.
She graduated from North East High School in 1981 and received an Associate Degree from the Ultimate Medical Academy in 2014. She was employed as an Office Assistant by Medi Home Hospice in Charlottesville, Va.
She is survived by her stepmother, Gloria Throop; brothers, Charles Throop (Patti) of North East and James Throop (Sheri) of Gales Ferry, Conn.; a sister, Laura Carey of Towson, Md.; stepsisters, Cheryl Burgess (James) of Erie and Diane MacDougall of Erie; and a stepbrother, Alan Barber (Teresa) of Sandy, Oregon. She was well loved and will be missed by 13 nieces and nephews, 13 great-nieces and nephews, and two nieces and nephews on the way.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 S Lake St., North East. A memorial service and celebration of life will be planned for a future date.
Memorials may be made to the Charlottesville ASPCA, caspca.org
