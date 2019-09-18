Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
2025 Eastern Avenue
Wesleyville, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
2025 Eastern Avenue
Wesleyville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane McConkey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Johnson McConkey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Johnson McConkey Obituary
Diane Johnson McConkey, age 64, passed away unexpectedly, at her home in Boone, N.C., on Thursday, September 12, 2019. She was born in Erie, on September 17, 1954.

Diane graduated from Iroquois High School in 1972, and soon after moved to Jamestown, N.Y., then onto Boone, N.C., a beautiful town she loved so much. She was employed by Walmart for the last several years. Diane was a hard worker, who loved talking to all the customers every day and bringing light into their lives. She was a woman of faith and loved the Lord. She was a good, loving mom; her boys were her life. Diane's wish was to retire, visit the ocean and embrace life. She was loved by so many and she will be truly missed.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Russel B. Johnson and Shirley Winslow.

She is survived by her two sons, Brian Belluz (Jodi) of Boone, N.C., and Joshua McConkey of West Jefferson, N.C.; her sister, Debi Tarasovich (David) of Erie; her niece, Brooke Egloff; and siblings, Barb, Jack, and Russ Johnson.

Friends may call at the at the Messiah Lutheran Church, 2025 Eastern Avenue, Wesleyville, PA 16510, on Friday, September 20th at 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 11 a.m., with Rev. Jeffrey Piccirilli officiating. Burial will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc. Memorial contributions may be made to ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511, or Orphan Angels, 5439 West Lake Road, Erie, PA 16505.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now