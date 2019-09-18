|
Diane Johnson McConkey, age 64, passed away unexpectedly, at her home in Boone, N.C., on Thursday, September 12, 2019. She was born in Erie, on September 17, 1954.
Diane graduated from Iroquois High School in 1972, and soon after moved to Jamestown, N.Y., then onto Boone, N.C., a beautiful town she loved so much. She was employed by Walmart for the last several years. Diane was a hard worker, who loved talking to all the customers every day and bringing light into their lives. She was a woman of faith and loved the Lord. She was a good, loving mom; her boys were her life. Diane's wish was to retire, visit the ocean and embrace life. She was loved by so many and she will be truly missed.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Russel B. Johnson and Shirley Winslow.
She is survived by her two sons, Brian Belluz (Jodi) of Boone, N.C., and Joshua McConkey of West Jefferson, N.C.; her sister, Debi Tarasovich (David) of Erie; her niece, Brooke Egloff; and siblings, Barb, Jack, and Russ Johnson.
Friends may call at the at the Messiah Lutheran Church, 2025 Eastern Avenue, Wesleyville, PA 16510, on Friday, September 20th at 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 11 a.m., with Rev. Jeffrey Piccirilli officiating. Burial will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc. Memorial contributions may be made to ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511, or Orphan Angels, 5439 West Lake Road, Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 18, 2019