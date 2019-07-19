|
Diane M. Hilbert, age 78, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born August 26, 1940, in Syracuse, N.Y., the daughter of the late Robert and Ruth Flanagan Dailey.
A lifelong resident of Erie, she had worked as a certified Phlebotomist Technician at Hamot Medical Center, where she also taught classes on Phlebotomy. She later worked in the office of Dr. Makarowski. Diane enjoyed her yearly trips to Maine with her husband James, and also liked to decorate her home and work outside in her garden and flower beds. She was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Karie A. Blair.
Diane is survived by her husband, James G. Hilbert; and her children, Kelly Beer and her husband Chet Uscinski of Erie, Kris Gibbens of Erie, Kenneth Beer of Boca Raton, Fla. and Katie Sagan and her husband Phil of Port St. Lucy, Fla.. She is the stepmother of Shirley Potter and her husband Tom of Erie, Michael Hilbert of Montana, and Annette Engel and her husband Brian. Also surviving are 17 grandchildren and many beloved great-grandchildren.
There will be no visitation and services will be private, with burial in Trinity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are being handled by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 19, 2019