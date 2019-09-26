Home

Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burton Westlake Funeral Home
3801 W 26 th Street
Erie, PA
View Map
Service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
View Map
Diane M. Hoydic


1949 - 2019
Diane M. Hoydic Obituary
Diane M. Hoydic, age 70, of Millcreek, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Dubuque, Iowa, on September 11, 1949, a daughter of the late Raymond Allgeier and Colleen Samsel.

Diane worked for Erie Insurance for over 35 years. She was the kindest person, always willing to help others. She loved her dogs and enjoyed gardening and traveling. She was very creative, making all kinds of crafts for decorating and gifts for family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings, Michael Allgeier, Joe Allgeier, Greg Samsel and Linda Allgeier; and a nephew, Stephen Allgeier.

Diane is survived by two sons, Eric Hoydic of Hawaii and Brian Hoydic of Cleveland; two grandchildren, Braydon and Koa Hoydic; and five siblings, Kathleen Quinn, Charmaine McGreal, Laurie Presogna, Terri Allgeier and Shawn Samsel.

Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Sunday, September 29th from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the family in care of the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 26, 2019
