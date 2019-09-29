Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
Dianna Morie DeLaughter Wallace


1969 - 2019
Dianna Morie DeLaughter Wallace Obituary
Dianna Morie DeLaughter Wallace, age 50, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, due to medical complications from an injury earlier this year. Dianna was born in Natchez, Mississippi, on February 12, 1969, daughter of Lynn and Leigh DeLaughter of Natchez.

She was previously employed at LECOM Senior Living as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Dianna enjoyed cooking, a trait she learned from her grandmother.

In addition to her parents, Dianna is survived by daughters, Lynnzee Dunn (James) of North Carolina, Saddye DeLaughter of Erie, and Terry DeLaughter (Chris) of Erie; brother, Travis DeLaughter (Cheryl) of Erie; nephew, Bryce DeLaughter of Georgia; niece, Taylor DeLaughter of Erie; grandchildren, Maddison, Ambrose, Barrett, Adeline and Madelyn; and many cousins and extended family.

Private funeral arrangements are under the care of the Brugger Funeral Home & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th Street. Dianna will be laid to rest in Mississippi with her beloved grandparents, Julian and Morie DeLaughter.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 29, 2019
