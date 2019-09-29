|
|
Dianna Morie DeLaughter Wallace, age 50, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, due to medical complications from an injury earlier this year. Dianna was born in Natchez, Mississippi, on February 12, 1969, daughter of Lynn and Leigh DeLaughter of Natchez.
She was previously employed at LECOM Senior Living as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Dianna enjoyed cooking, a trait she learned from her grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Dianna is survived by daughters, Lynnzee Dunn (James) of North Carolina, Saddye DeLaughter of Erie, and Terry DeLaughter (Chris) of Erie; brother, Travis DeLaughter (Cheryl) of Erie; nephew, Bryce DeLaughter of Georgia; niece, Taylor DeLaughter of Erie; grandchildren, Maddison, Ambrose, Barrett, Adeline and Madelyn; and many cousins and extended family.
Private funeral arrangements are under the care of the Brugger Funeral Home & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th Street. Dianna will be laid to rest in Mississippi with her beloved grandparents, Julian and Morie DeLaughter.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 29, 2019