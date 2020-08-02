Dianne C. Wells (Kubeja), age 77, of Millcreek, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, after a brief stay at St. Mary's East. She was born in Erie, Pa., on June 30, 1943. She was the daughter of the late Leonard and Cecilia (Hyziewicz) Kubeja.
She was preceded in death by her husband and best friend of 53 years, Joseph Kelly Wells, in September of 2018.
Dianne is survived by her five children, Kelly Ann (Bob) Juchno, Erie, Kathleen A. Wells, Erie, Joseph G. (Melony) Wells, Columbus, OH, Mark A. Wells, Erie, and Mary Beth (Mike) McDonald, Erie; eleven grandchildren, Alyson and Christopher Juchno, Taryn and Andrea Wells, Amanda, Gerard, Nicholas, Jacob, and Ryan Rzepecki, and Anna and Michael McDonald; two sisters, Judy (Ed) Hess, and Elaine (late husband, John) Brady; and one brother, Mark (Marilyn) Kubeja. Many nieces and nephews, her loving sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, also survive Dianne.
Dianne attended Holy Rosary Elementary School and graduated from Villa Maria Academy in 1961. Upon graduation she attended St. Vincent School of Nursing, Erie, Pa. She graduated as a Registered Nurse and began working in various positions at St. Vincent Hospital. She worked there for 35 years, until her retirement in 1997. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren throughout the year, but especially during their annual week vacation to the cottage on Lake Erie. She was a huge fan of the Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Cavaliers. She was a devoted member of St. Jude the Apostle Church.
Family and friends may call Tuesday, August 4th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of a funeral mass at 12 noon at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 2801 West 6th Street, Erie, PA, 16505. Burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Fairview, Pa. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Home of Erie East, 607 E. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16504.
