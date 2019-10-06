Home

Van Matre Funeral Home - Edinboro
306 Erie Street
Edinboro, PA 16412
(814) 734-2413
Dianne Rosamond (Harned) Horn

Dianne Rosamond (Harned) Horn Obituary
Dianne Rosamond Horn (Harned), age 82, of Franklin Township, Edinboro, passed away at her home on Friday, October 4, 2019 after a short illness. She was born in Edinboro on April 6, 1937, the daughter of the late Glen R. and Fannie M. Fellows Harned. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Royce H. Horn.

Dianne was employed by RR Walker & Son as a bookkeeper from 1970 until its closing and continued to work for the Walker family until her passing. Dianne also held the position of Franklin Township Secretary for 32 years starting around 1960. Prior to that she had worked at GLF in Edinboro before its merger into Agway.

Dianne was a faithful member of McLane Church in Edinboro and has served the church in some capacity for over 40 years. She had served as secretary, treasurer and member of the church Board and was a regular attender of her small group Bible study. Dianne loved genealogy and local history. She was an active member of the Edinboro Area Historical Society and enjoyed doing research and giving presentations on the Edinboro, McLane and Franklin Township areas. Her personal genealogy research was extensive, and she enjoyed helping others with their searches as well.

Dianne is survived by two sons-- Stephen H. Horn, his wife Kathleen, and their daughter Mallory of Syracuse, N.Y., and Thomas G. Horn and his wife Angela Martin-Horn of Edinboro.

Friends may call at the Van Matre Family Funeral Home, 306 Erie Street, Edinboro on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be at McLane Church, 12511 Edinboro Road, Edinboro on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and will be officiated by Pastors Mike Priestap and Tom Shelow. Burial will follow at McLane Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in memory of Dianne to McLane Church, the Edinboro Area Historic Society, or the Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences may be sent at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 6, 2019
