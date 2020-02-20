|
Dianne T. Bernard, age 74, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at St. Mary's Home – East. She was born in Erie, on November 14, 1945, to the late Henry and Florence (Krupinski) Bernard.
Dianne attended St. Stan's Grade School and St. Benedict's Academy. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education, and a Master's Degree in Leadership. She served as principal for the Erie School District at Edison Elementary, Pfeiffer-Burleigh Elementary, and Glenwood Elementary Schools. Dianne was recently featured in an article in "The Mirror," Winter 2019 as "Dianne's Tale, A Patient Principal." Dianne was dedicated to teaching and the children she served.
In addition to her parents, Dianne was preceded in death by her brother-in-law James Doehrel.
Dianne will be lovingly remembered by her brother Ronald Bernard (Dr. Judith Woll) of Dayton, Ohio, sisters Darlene Doehrel of Erie, and Mary Rodriquez of Miami Shores, Fla., nephew Adam Rodriquez (Sara Palchetti) of Delray Beach, Fla., and niece Tatyana Rodriquez of Miami Shores, Fla.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 1:00 p.m. Private inurnment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Because You Care, 6041 West Road, McKean, PA 16420, Carmelite Monastery, 510 East Gore Road, Erie, PA 16509, or to Mount St. Benedict, 6101 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 20, 2020