Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Dionisio Don Pulcini


1943 - 2019
Dionisio Don Pulcini Obituary
Dionisio "Don" Pulcini, age 76, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019. He was born in Erie, February 15, 1943 the son of the late Vincent and Columbia (Clemente) Pulcini.

Don had worked in the shipping department of Firch Bakery. He was a US Marine and Vietnam Veteran. He enjoyed music and karaoke.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Lucille Pulcini.

He is survived by his sister Rosemarie (Eric) Bradshaw, nieces Lucille (John) Richiusa and Leslie (Chuck) Brucato, great-nieces and nephews Nicole (Kenny Yorks and Kennadie, Pat, Gianna and Jayden), Marissa, Chuck, Sophie and Johnny, all of Rochester, N.Y.

A private service was held at the convenience of the family with interment at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street at Greengarden Blvd. Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 15, 2019
