1/1
Divie M. (Marucci) Youngberg
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Divie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Divie M. (Marucci) Youngberg, age 82, a resident of Waterford, passed away on December 1, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born April 9, 1938 in Erie, the daughter of the late John A. and Lucy (Miano) Marucci.

She was a Eucharistic Minister and Franciscan for All Saints Parish in Waterford. She also volunteered her time at the Waterford Food Pantry. Divie enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She also enjoyed spending her days at Presque Isle State Park.

Divie is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Robert Eric Youngberg, whom she married August 27, 1960 in Erie. She is the mother of Patti Howard and her husband Jim, Robert Eric Youngberg II and his wife Chris Ann, and Mary Kostovick and her husband Paul.

She is also survived by five grandchildren, Cody Florian (Marissa), Michael Howard, Carmella Kostovick, Kenny Youngberg, Abby Youngberg, and two great-grandchildren, Deano Florian, and Brooks Florian, along with a niece and many nephews.

In addition to her parents, Divie was preceded in death by her beloved sister Judy Murphy and her dear brother William Marucci.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank her hospice team, her daughter-in-law Chris Ann; Stacy, and Laura.

Memorial donations may be made to the Waterford Food Pantry, P.O. Box 755, Waterford, PA 16441, or the charity of your choice.

Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Askins Cremation Funeral Services
8354 Wattsburg Rd.
Erie, PA 16509
(814) 616-4022
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Askins Cremation Funeral Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved