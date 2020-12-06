Divie M. (Marucci) Youngberg, age 82, a resident of Waterford, passed away on December 1, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born April 9, 1938 in Erie, the daughter of the late John A. and Lucy (Miano) Marucci.
She was a Eucharistic Minister and Franciscan for All Saints Parish in Waterford. She also volunteered her time at the Waterford Food Pantry. Divie enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She also enjoyed spending her days at Presque Isle State Park.
Divie is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Robert Eric Youngberg, whom she married August 27, 1960 in Erie. She is the mother of Patti Howard and her husband Jim, Robert Eric Youngberg II and his wife Chris Ann, and Mary Kostovick and her husband Paul.
She is also survived by five grandchildren, Cody Florian (Marissa), Michael Howard, Carmella Kostovick, Kenny Youngberg, Abby Youngberg, and two great-grandchildren, Deano Florian, and Brooks Florian, along with a niece and many nephews.
In addition to her parents, Divie was preceded in death by her beloved sister Judy Murphy and her dear brother William Marucci.
A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank her hospice team, her daughter-in-law Chris Ann; Stacy, and Laura.
Memorial donations may be made to the Waterford Food Pantry, P.O. Box 755, Waterford, PA 16441, or the charity of your choice
.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting the family with arrangements.
.