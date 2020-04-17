|
|
Dixie Lee Corwin departed this life and went to be with her Lord and Savior in Heaven on April 15, 2020, after a short illness, in Avon Park, Florida. She was born on April 22, 1941, in Centerville, to Martin Paul Reynolds and Nellie Maynard Reynolds.
She was a graduate of Union City High School and held two Masters Degrees from Edinboro University. Dixie began her teaching career at Edinboro Elementary School in 1971, and remained in the General McLane School District until her retirement in 2003, with 32 years of service. She taught second grade at Edinboro Elementary, fifth grade and remedial reading at the Middle School and McKean Elementary where she found her true love, devotion and passion in teaching kindergarten for her final 14 years. She provided her students with a well-rounded education, but she excelled in fostering a love of literacy through her Author Story Time, Literacy Parties with parents and other family members and numerous other projects and programs. Dixie created and organized the first Writing Center at McKean Elementary which created over 1000 student authored "books" in the first year. She and her dearest friend Jean Larson began a Learning Center project providing educational workshops to area teachers. She would be in her classroom long before school began preparing class lessons and individual instructional materials for students needing extra attention.
The International Reading Association and the Erie Reading Council honored her for Exemplary Service in the Promotion of Literacy. Her achievements and dedication to education were further recognized by the General McLane School District Board of Education by conferring upon her the Lancer Legacy Award.
She is survived by her husband Richard, son Paul Troyer, granddaughter Jessica Troyer, sisters Cheryl McLaughlin and Cindy Lair and numerous nephews and nieces.
Dixie Lee will be fondly remembered for her warm personality, sunny disposition, glowing smile and her infectious laugh.
When I come to the end of the road
And the sun has set for me
I want no rites in a gloom-filled room
Why cry for a heart set free
Miss me a little but not too long
And not with your head bowed low
Remember the love that we once shared
Miss me but – let me go
For this is a journey we all must take
And each must go alone
It's all a part of the Master's plan
A step on the road to home
When you are lonely and sick of heart
Go to the friends we know
And bury your sorrow in doing good deeds
Miss Me – But let me Go!
By: Christina Rossetti
Arrangements are being made by the Van Matre Funeral Home in Edinboro. Due to the current restrictions, no visiting hours will be observed. Interment will be at Sunnyside Cemetery in Centerville at a date to be determined.
Memorials can be made to the McKean Elementary School Library or .
To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 17, 2020