Dolores A. Detzel, 91, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. She was born on June 2, 1929 in Erie, the daughter of the late Thomas and Josephine (Kempf )Kershaw.
She graduated from East High in 1947. She worked at the Erie County Courthouse for 22 years. She enjoyed raising her children, working at the Courthouse, golfing, traveling and reading. She made many friends wherever she went and she always had a hug and kiss for her family, offered a drink and a snack to every guest, and made sure that each one said their Angel of God prayer prior to any departure from her home. Dolores was a devout Catholic and said many prayers and rosaries every day for all her family members and for those whom she did not know who were most in need of prayers.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Charles G. Detzel, on May 4, 2009, daughter Susan Marie, great-granddaughter Leah E. Dunn, as well as fifteen siblings.
She is survived by her six children: David (Kathleen) Detzel of Brownstown, Mich.; Charles T. (Gail) Detzel, Peter (Marcia) Detzel, Kathleen Sebunia, Mary Beth Dietz (Dave Shaloiko), and Christine (Edward) Dahlkemper, all of Erie; sixteen grandchildren: Kelly (Kris) Hess, Karen (Jamie) Coleman, Charles P. (Cherie) Detzel, Jennifer Detzel, Carrie (Jess) Eibl, Julie Detzel (Tony Horton), Thomas Sebunia (Jen Potthoff), Kimberly (Jason) Dunn, Kristen (Stephen) Ciacchini, Brian (Missy) Haft, Kevin (Amy) Haft, and Nicole Dahlkemper (Toby Brauer), Shawn (Amanda) Dahlkemper, Angela (William) McAndrew, Ashley Dahlkemper (Mike McConnell) and Katherine Dahlkemper (Justin Yezzi); twenty great-grandchildren - Meghan, Abby, Jillian, Delena, Austin, Katelyn, Bella, Luke, Bryce, Finley, Ainsley, Tyler, Ava, Breonna, Toby Jr, Xander, Joey, Nico, Anna, Aryanna and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Thursday, October 29th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th St., and are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at All Saints Catholic Church, 11264 Route 97N on Friday, October 30th at 11:00 a.m. Due to limited capacity at the church, the mass will be also livestreamed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
. To view live click on Dolores's obituary and then the "Tribute Wall" tab next to her photo and scroll down to the livestream link below. Private entombment with immediate family will follow at Gate of Heaven Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Barber National Institute Foundation, 100 Barber Place, Erie, PA 16507, www.barberinstitute.org/giving/make-a-donation
. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.